Wet weekend: Watch out for flooding in South Florida

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Friday was not the day to forget your umbrella in South Florida.

Roads flooded quickly along Pembroke Road as the streets were hit with relentless rain. Big raindrops also pounded windshields in Fort Lauderdale, forcing drivers to be extra careful on the slick roads.

Some areas, like Hialeah, saw nearly five inches of rain.

Wet weather is expected to continue into the weekend.

