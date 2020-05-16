Coronavirus outbreaks: 28 dead, 181 diagnosed at 2 nursing homes in Broward County

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – As of Saturday evening, the 104 coronavirus deaths linked to Broward County’s long-term facilities made up for nearly 40% of the coronavirus deaths in the county.

State data also shows the two largest and most deadly coronavirus outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Broward are at the Nspire Healthcare Lauderhill and at Manor Pines Convalescent Center in Wilton Manors.

According to the Florida Department of Health’s Friday report, 28 deaths and 181 diagnoses happened at the two nursing homes.

Nspire Healthcare Lauderhill also reported 91 people, including 69 residents and 22 employees, tested positive for the contagious respiratory illness. At Manor Pines Convalescent Center there were 90 people infected, including 61 residents and 29 employees.

The other large outbreaks in Broward are at two nursing homes in Margate and Lauderdale Lakes. The Margate Health and Rehabilitation Center reported one resident died, and 29 residents and 11 employees were diagnosed. At Palms Care Center, 6 residents died and 21 residents and 14 employees were diagnosed.

The coronavirus cases at long-term care facilities in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties continue to make up for 50% of the cases at long-term care facilities in the state.