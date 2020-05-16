88ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Local News

Coronavirus outbreaks: 28 dead, 181 diagnosed at 2 nursing homes in Broward County

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Agency for Health Care Administration, Florida Department of Health, assisted living facility, Broward County, nursing home, rehabilitation center, long-term care facility, Manor Pines Convalescent Center, Atria Willow Wood, Alexander “Sandy” Nininger State Veterans Nursing, Atria Tamarac, Avalon Park Retirement Residence, Arc Housing, Bright Horizons of Ramblewood, Buckingham Place, The Court at Palm Aire, Covenant Village Care Center, Cross Pointe Care Center, Five Star Premier Residences of Hollywood, Five Star Premier Residences of Plantation, Fort Lauderdale Health and Rehabilitation Center, Glades West Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Golfcrest Healthcare Center, Harborchase of Tamarac, Hillcrest Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, Life Care Center of Inverrary, Lincoln Manor, Living by Faith, Manor Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Margate Health and Rehabilitation Center, Memorial Manor, North Lake Retirement Home, Nspire Healthcare Lauderhill, Nspire Healthcare Plantation, Nspire Healthcare Tamarac, Oakmonte Village of Davie, Omega Group of South Florida, Pacifica Senior Living Forest Trace, Palms Care Center, Park Summit at Coral Springs, The Peninsula, Pompano Health and Rehabilitation Center, The Presidential Place, Regents Park of Sunrise, Saejca’s Castle LLC, Sela ALF, Inc., Solaris Healthcare Coconut Creek, Springtree Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, St. Joseph Residence, Inc., St. John’s Nursing Center, Sunrise Health and Rehabilitation Center, Tamarac Rehabilitation and Health Center, Inc., The Horizon Club, The Preserve at Palm Aire, The Residence at Dania Beach, The Sheridan at Cooper City, Villa Rio Vista, West Broward Rehabilitation and Healthcare
Two nursing homes in Lauderhill and Wilton Manors account for 28 of the coronavirus deaths at long-term care facilities in Broward County.
Two nursing homes in Lauderhill and Wilton Manors account for 28 of the coronavirus deaths at long-term care facilities in Broward County. (Google Streetview)

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – As of Saturday evening, the 104 coronavirus deaths linked to Broward County’s long-term facilities made up for nearly 40% of the coronavirus deaths in the county.

State data also shows the two largest and most deadly coronavirus outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Broward are at the Nspire Healthcare Lauderhill and at Manor Pines Convalescent Center in Wilton Manors.

According to the Florida Department of Health’s Friday report, 28 deaths and 181 diagnoses happened at the two nursing homes.

Nspire Healthcare Lauderhill also reported 91 people, including 69 residents and 22 employees, tested positive for the contagious respiratory illness. At Manor Pines Convalescent Center there were 90 people infected, including 61 residents and 29 employees.

The other large outbreaks in Broward are at two nursing homes in Margate and Lauderdale Lakes. The Margate Health and Rehabilitation Center reported one resident died, and 29 residents and 11 employees were diagnosed. At Palms Care Center, 6 residents died and 21 residents and 14 employees were diagnosed.

The coronavirus cases at long-term care facilities in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties continue to make up for 50% of the cases at long-term care facilities in the state.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: