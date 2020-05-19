Catholic churches in Miami-Dade, Broward to resume public masses May 26

MIAMI – The Archdiocese of Miami has notified its pastors in Miami-Dade and Broward counties that they may resume public masses a week from Tuesday.

The first Sunday masses with congregations will be celebrated on Pentecost Sunday, May 31.

Live streamed masses will still be available, however, to protect those who are most vulnerable, including the elderly, sick and those with underlying health conditions that put them at high risk for complications from the novel coronavirus.

There will also be restrictions in place for those who choose to attend public masses, including:

· All worshipers will need to wear face masks and use hand sanitizers as needed.

· Capacity in the churches is based on social distancing of six feet per person/family or approximately 25-30% of normal capacity.

· People will be asked to follow directions for seating as well as for entry and egress from the church building.

· People will not hold hands during recitation of the Lord’s Prayer, nor will they exchange the Sign of Peace.

· Hymnals and missalettes will not be provided (though people can bring their own or access scripture readings by an app).

Last week, Archbishop Thomas Wenski announced that the five parishes in the Florida Keys would be allowed to resume public masses beginning Monday.

