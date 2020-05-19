Food giveaway in the name of ‘Mr. Awesome’ provides meals for 500 families

WATSON ISLAND, Fla. – Tuesday was an awesome day for an awesome food distribution.

Miami Children’s Museum partnered with Caleb & Calder Sloan’s Awesome Foundation to feed 500 families through a no-contact drive through Farm Share food giveaway.

For the Sloan family, giving back is a way to remember and honor their son, Calder “Mr. Awesome” Sloan, who died in a tragic swimming pool electrocution in 2014. Now active child safety advocates, the Sloans recall fond, final memories of Calder at Miami Children’s Museum, the place they visited the evening before his unexpected passing.

“To be here in Miami in our home, and our home away from home [the museum], and to do this is really meaningful to us,” Chris Sloan said.

“It just made sense to partner up. They do so much great work with all the families in the community at the museum,” added Carla Sloan.

Calder’s brother Caleb knows today’s work is important.

“We’re giving back,” he said. “Today’s a really special day.”

And making it extra special, volunteers were loading up goody bags with a free pass to visit the museum for the food recipients.

“We are creating an opportunity for families to come back and visit us once it’s safe to open,” said Deborah Spiegelman, CEO of the museum.

For more information on the latest food distribution events, click here.