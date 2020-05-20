Goodyear Blimp will fly over South Florida

Published: May 20, 2020, 11:59 am Updated: May 20, 2020, 12:06 pm

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Goodyear Blimp will be flying over South Florida this week — and no, it’s not just for a big sporting event.

Goodyear says its Wingfoot Two blimp will be soaring above healthcare systems in the South Florida area on Friday and Saturday to honor those battling the coronavirus pandemic on the front line.

Saturday is also when South Florida will enjoy a second military flyover in a matter of weeks.

Residents are encouraged to maintain social distance and enjoy the blimp from the safety of their homes.

After visiting the hospitals, the Goodyear Blimp will be over Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound on Sunday when Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning play a golf match to raise millions for COVID-19 relief.

The Goodyear Blimp’s appearance is weather permitting, with a schedule as follows:

Friday, May 22

Noon - 12:15 p.m. Overhead Cleveland Clinic, Weston

12:15 - 12:45 Travel to Mt. Sinai

12:45 - 1 Overhead Mt. Sinai

1 - 1:15 Travel to Memorial

1:15 - 1:30 Overhead Memorial

1:30 - 1:45 Travel to Broward Health

1:45 - 2: Overhead Broward Health

2:00 - 2:15 Travel to Holy Cross

2:15 - 2:30 Overhead Holy Cross

2:30 - 2:45 Travel back to Pompano Beach base

Saturday, May 23

11:15 - 11:30 a.m. Depart Pompano Beach base

11:30 - 11:45 Overhead Broward Health North

11:45 - Noon Travel to Boca Raton Regional Hospital

12:00 - 12:15 p.m. Overhead Boca Raton Regional Hospital

12:15 - 12:30 Travel to Delray Medical Center

12:30 - 12:45 Overhead Delray Medical Center

12:45 - 1 Travel to Bethesda Hospital East

1 - 1:15 Overhead Bethesda Hospital East

1:15 - 1:30 Travel to JFK Medical Center

1:30 - 1:45 Overhead JFK Medical Center

1:45 - 2 Travel to Saint Mary’s

2:00 - 2:15 Overhead Saint Mary’s

2:15 Depart Saint Mary’s