Police looking for car that may have been involved in attempted kidnapping

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – New surveillance video and pictures obtained by Local 10 News show a royal blue, four-door sedan that police say may have been involved in an attempted abduction of a Hollywood woman.

A 19-year-old college freshman, who asked us not to use her name, says she was out for a run on North 14th Avenue, along the Hollywood Beach Golf Club, on Tuesday afternoon around 2:30.

“Had my music playing in my ears and everything ... and then this guy rolls down his window and was like, ‘Oh do you need a ride home,’” she said.

She declined the ride and continued running. She says the car made a U-turn and that the man got out of the car and started chasing her.

She got away but says, “If he was a little bit faster than me, something bad could’ve happened.”

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall white man who was wearing teal hospital scrubs. Police say the car spotted on video might be a Chevy.

Anyone who has information is urged to call Hollywood police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477