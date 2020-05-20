South Florida teen recalls terrifying moments a man chased her in possible abduction attempt

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – What was supposed to be a leisurely run turned into a nightmare for a young South Florida woman.

She was nearly abducted, and now she's talking to Local 10 News about that terrifying close call.

It happened Tuesday, around 2:30 p.m.

19-year-old Kaitlin Duffy was on a run, heading down North 14th Avenue along the Hollywood Beach Golf Course, and it was raining.

“You just don’t know who could be right behind you,” she told Local 10 News’ Christian De La Rosa. “I had my music playing in my ears and everything.”

She said that’s when a car suddenly approached her.

"This guy rolls down his window and was like 'oh, do you need a ride home?'" Kaitlin explained. "I was like, 'No, thank you.'"

She kept running, but went a bit faster when she said the man made a U-turn.

"He pulls over, gets out of the car and starts coming towards me," Kaitlin said.

Chasing her, as she was running for her life, the college freshman says he got dangerously close.

"It was almost his fingertips brushed up on me," she said. "If he was a little bit faster than me, something bad could’ve happened."

Thankfully, Kaitlin made it home safety, to her mother.

"I was just torn to shreds, I can't even imagine," said Karen Duffy, Kaitlin's mother. "I was just stunned as a parent. it’s really scary that people are that brazen."

She said she wants families to remember this can happen in any neighborhood.

Police haven’t released a description of the man in this suspected attempted abduction but the victim says it was a six-feet-tall white man, wearing teal colored hospital scrubs and driving a 4-door blue Chevrolet.

If you live in the area near the Hollywood Beach Golf Course, check your security cameras and if you think you’ve seen him, call police right away.