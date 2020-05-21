Surveillance video shows suspects wanted in fatal Fort Lauderdale shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police released new surveillance video Thursday that shows the men wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

The shooting occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. April 8 in the 800 block of Northwest 22nd Road.

The newly-obtained video shows the apparent gunmen running away from the scene.

Fort Lauderdale police said they have also learned that the gunmen fled the scene in a silver, older-model Toyota Tacoma.

According to authorities, Caleb Fields, 40, was shot multiple times.

Fort Lauderdale police said two men who fatally shot another man in April fled the scene in a silver, older-model Toyota Tacoma. (Fort Lauderdale Police Department)

He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective E. Thomas at 954-828-6093. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.