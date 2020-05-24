Miami house fire displaces three people, including woman with eight pet chickens

MIAMI – Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that badly damaged the exterior of a Miami home.

Three people who live inside the home rushed outside and fortunately, none were injured.

Local 10 News arrived to the scene, off Northwest 69th Street in Miami, and found several police cars in addition to fire crews, all working the scene of the since-extinguished blaze.

The residents of the home say they were eating breakfast when they heard some cracking outside and found a fire.

"It just grew," said Eve Milan, one of the residents. "It started in the yard."

They hustled outside along with several of their pets, which included eight chickens and a few cats.

"We got so lucky," said Milan. "So lucky."

She said that she was recently gifted the chickens, and after some were spooked by the blaze, one is missing.

"I got them for my birthday, they are about a month old," she said. "They were all different kinds."

Eve Milan speaks after escaping a fire outside her Miami home, concerned that one of her pet chickens is missing. (WPLG)

While the exterior of the home was charred up a bit, residents believe only smoke may have damaged the inside.

City of Miami fire investigators say this started Sunday around 8 a.m.

"It had caught flames along the roof, fence and the walls," said Miami Fire Lt. Pete Sanchez. "Our crews immediately began their fire attack."

One of the people inside the home made the 9-1-1 call and crews were able to get there quickly to prevent the flames from making their way inside.

“We want to credit the residents for being proactive, calling 911 and making their way out,” Sanchez said.