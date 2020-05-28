Man, pregnant woman drive themselves to hospital after being shot

Published: May 28, 2020, 9:03 am

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a pregnant woman drove themselves to a hospital Thursday morning after they were shot, Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez confirmed.

According to Rodriguez, the shooting occurred between Northwest 95th Street and 119th Street and Northwest 32nd Avenue.

Rodriguez said the pair drove themselves to Hialeah Hospital. They were then transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition, he said.

Rodriguez said detectives do not have a description of the shooter at this time.

No other details were immediately released.

