Businesses hope beach reopenings bring more people out

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Eran Netzer says his Deco Sandwiches & Burgers on Miami Beach has been very successful for years.

Like many businesses, much has changed because of coronavirus.

Netzer says some money he had in savings has been the only thing keeping him afloat, and that’ll only last him so long.

So, with Miami-Dade County allowing for another round of reopenings Monday — this time including our beaches — Netzer hopes the sun and sand bring some people back.

“Miami Beach is tourists —so, no tourists, no business,” he said. “Let’s see. Hopefully local people become tourists.”

Netzer has set up all the signage and floor plates, removed half of his tables, and has hand sanitizer everywhere.

He’s is not alone in getting ready.

Folks at Munchies Latin Cafe are doing whatever they can to keep people safe and make them comfortable.

Businesses are trying to lure people in, waiting for hotels, pools and beaches to reopen in Miami-Dade on Monday for the first time in months. Face coverings and social distancing will be required, and there will be social distancing ambassadors around the city of Miami Beach to help with enforcement.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez on Friday mentioned June 8 as a possible target date for the county to reopen gyms, yoga studios, dance studios and martial arts studios.

And Broward County has announced that it will expand its permissible beach activities on Monday to include sunbathing, which hadn’t been allowed this week when Broward first reopened beaches. Miami-Dade’s beaches will also allow sunbathing when they open Monday.