Key West teacher grabbed 19-year-old and forcibly kissed her, police say

KEY WEST, Fla. – A Key West High School teacher is accused of grabbing a 19-year-old woman and trying to forcibly kiss her, police say.

Michael Stephan Strasser, 30, was arrested Friday and charged with battery.

The victim is not a student at Key West High School. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says that she met Strasser on a dating app and that on May 13, she agreed to go to Strasser’s home on Bay Point to smoke marijuana.

While smoking, Strasser is accused of putting his hand on the victim’s thigh. The victim declined repeated advances, police say, at which point Strasser grabbed her by the jaw and pulled her toward him in an attempt to kiss her, against her will.

Police say the victim broke free of his grasp and left the apartment.

Strasser was booked into jail Friday afternoon. The investigation remains ongoing.