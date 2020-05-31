Truck drives through Florida protesters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Police say a pickup truck drove through a crowd of protesters in Florida’s capital, causing people to run screaming out of the way as the vehicle stopped and started.

At one point there was a person on its hood. Tallahassee police said Saturday that the driver was in custody and that no one was seriously injured.

Video shows the truck stopped at a traffic light, and protesters walked near it while appearing to speak to the driver. The truck then suddenly accelerated.

Warning: Video below may be disturbing to some

A car ran though the protesters and TALLAHASSEE POLICE DEPARTMENT PROTECTED THEM!!!!!! NOT US!!!!! pic.twitter.com/L5vbet3fy7 — 😄 (@maj07_) May 30, 2020

Lucas von Hollen says the truck revved its engine and some people moved to the side, but others didn’t and were knocked to the ground.