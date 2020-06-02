Protest against police brutality continues in downtown Miami

MIAMI – Protesters marched in the streets of Miami on Monday. Most were voicing their anger about George Floyd’s death and decades of police brutality that has gone unpunished.

“No Justice, No Peace!”

“I Can’t Breathe!”

“Say his name! George Floyd!”

Police officers asked drivers to be careful and patient with the “large crowds.” The protesters met at The Torch of Freedom monument, marched to the Freedom Tower, the American Airlines Arena, the police headquarters and other government buildings.

A few protesters were there with images of Israel “Reefa” Hernandez-Llacht, a Miami Beach student who died in 2013 after police officers chased him over graffiti writing. Officers increased surveillance, but after the 8 p.m. curfew most had left.

On Saturday and Sunday, officers in riot gear used flash grenades, rubber bullets and tear gas. Police cars burned until firefighters extinguished the flames. Burglars broke into businesses already struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

After peaceful weekend marches, some protesters were defiant of the city’s curfew. When Miami-Dade County suspended public transportation, some struggled to leave downtown. Others complained about pain, bruises and cuts they said they suffered during clashes with police officers.