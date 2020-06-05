Local sports teams help Feed South Florida daily during coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI – This isn’t just one food distribution. This is much more than that.

The Miami Heat and the Miami Dolphins are each teaming up with local businesses and officials to help feed people in need around South Florida on a daily basis.

The Heat have partnered with Miami-Dade, Uber and World Central Kitchen among others. Miami-Dade County public school leaders and school police officers will deliver those meals seven days a week.

The Heat have donated $100,000 to help the cause. Meanwhile, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins Foundation have found a way to feed South Florida families while at the same time providing jobs to many who need them.

Starting on June 1, and for up to 12 months, the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program will provide a minimum of 1,000 meals every weekday out of Hard Rock Stadium.

Ross and the organization have committed $2 million to the program, and Ross will also be matching all donations in an attempt to raise an additional $2 million for the cause.