Fitness centers begin reopening their doors in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Gyms and fitness centers in Miami-Dade County finally began reopening their doors Monday and people couldn’t wait to get that first indoor workout in.

“(It’s) exciting after so many months of just from couch to couch, it’s good to get some exercise in,” Planet Fitness member Nathalie Arencibia said.

Some members of the Hialeah Planet Fitness were in right at 6 a.m. when the doors opened with new changes in place.

“Cleaning every 20 minutes, temperature when you come in,” Planet Fitness member Jimmy Machado said.

Fitness centers can now operate at 75-percent capacity, with 10-feet social distancing between people and all equipment must be heavily sanitized.

Besides the gyms, Miami-Dade County is also opening vacation rentals for groups of 10 people or fewer. Summer camps can also resume operations, but beaches will still remain closed.

The beaches were supposed to open last Monday, but that was postponed due to the county protest-related curfew that is still in place.

“Also, the same people that were going to be enforcing the rules at the beaches are now somewhat busy making sure the demonstrations are peaceful,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said.

The curfew remains in effect until further notice, so that means the beaches will still be closed.

There is no anticipated reopening date set on that.

Theaters, bars and lounges will also remain closed for the time being.