Activists try to take movement from the streets to the voting booth

MIAMI – We’ve heard it from protestors throughout the demonstrations for racial equity — the call to channel engagement from the streets to the voting booth.

Civic organizations like the NAACP, the Urban League of Broward County and Engage Miami are working to focus this activism into action ahead of the local and national elections later this year.

Census data tells us that, historically, voter turnout is greater with older Americans. But a silver of change can be seen. In 2016, the 18-to-29 age group was the only one to report an increased turnout compared to 2012 (+1.1 percent).

On Wednesday night, the Urban League of Broward County will be holding a virtual town hall titled “Mobilizing the Movement.”

The panel — which includes Dr. Germaine Smith-Baugh Urban League of Broward County and Marsha Ellison, president of the NAACP of Fort Lauderdale/Broward — plans to “discuss the tragic events of recent weeks and specific actions needed to create lasting change.” (Click here for more details on the event.)

Meantime, Rebecca Pelham and Gilbert Placeres of Engage Miami are reminding young people to show up for both national and local elections.

The group’s website is a call to action to never miss an election, adding “show up for your city and your future.” They say other civic engagement paths to change are participating in city and county commission meetings and budgetary hearings.

They are working to teach engaged demonstrators how to register to vote and share with them the upcoming election calendar.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Engage Miami: engagemiami.vote and engage.miami/sign-up

NAACP of Fort Lauderdale/Broward: naacpftlbroward.com

NAACP of Miami-Dade: miamidadenaacp.com

Local 10 voter information guide: Local10.com/vote-2020/2020/01/09/local10com-2020-voter-information-guide/