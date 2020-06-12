Antonio Brown gets probation and must undergo psych evaluation after changing plea in battery case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Former NFL star Antonio Brown on Friday changed his plea to no contest in the moving truck driver battery case from earlier this year.

A judge sentenced Brown to two years of probation and ordered him to undergo a psychological evaluation and take a 13-week anger management course. Under probation, Brown can travel nationwide for work.

The ex-Steelers and Patriots wide receiver from Miami also must do 100 hours of community service and has been ordered to stay away from the two victims.

Brown appeared in a Broward County courtroom Friday morning wearing a face covering.

He had faced charges of felony burglary with assault or battery, burglary of an occupied conveyance and criminal mischief for the incident that took place at his Hollywood home in January.

Brown and his trainer, Glenn Holt, who is also a former NFL player, are accused of attacking a moving truck driver at the home.

Brown, 31, is not currently with an NFL team and played just one game last season for the Patriots, against the Dolphins, before he was released amid accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior.

