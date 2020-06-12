Police association wants Miami’s top cop replaced

MIAMI, Fla. – The Miami Community Police Benevolent Association is accusing Miami’s current Chief of Police Jorge Colina of the “past use of a racial slur,” which it says has “manifested into a continued cultural of misconduct that he has allowed to emanate within the police department.”

The historically black police organization is asking for the chief to be dismissed immediately and is calling for a national search for a new chief. The expression of “no confidence” echoes statements made by the association’s president last November, who urged for an investigation into claims of a hostile work environment and discriminatory practices at the department.

Since then, the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of a white police office has demanded calls for racial equity and reforms to the criminal justice system. Last month, Colina released a video message that he posted on Twitter expressing how deeply disturbed he was by the Floyd case.

“I don’t think anyone can see that video and not be disturbed by it. It is very evident that what occurred there is wrong,”

On Friday, Colina used the video message platform again to put into context racial slurs he used in 1997. The video was sent to the entire police department.

"In 1997, I was an undercover police officer, shocking as that may sound," Colina says in the video message, shot from inside his department office.

"I was teaching a class. I started the class by saying that I was going to be using language that could be very offensive and that was the point. When you are working undercover you may have to act and say things that you wouldn't normally say otherwise, whether they make you uncomfortable or not, and then I gave many examples of what that could be. And a lot of that language was offensive, but again that was the point of the class. And although I was the highest rated instructor and although there were no complaints.

“I was called by the chief of police who was concerned with some of the language that I used. Although the chief recognized that this was making a teaching point and not me speaking at a party, water cooler or dinner table, he was uncomfortable with some of the language I used so I was given a reprimand for tact and consideration.”

The Miami Community Benevolent Association announced a news conference for Friday afternoon. The release stated that the purpose for the 4 p.m. press conference would be to “address the necessary termination of the Miami Police Department’s Chief of Police Jorge Colina.”

Also, Local 10 is awaiting a statement from Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.