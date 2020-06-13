Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport hosts food and supply giveaway

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport converted the outside of one of its terminals into a food distribution on Saturday morning.

It's the second giveaway the airport has hosted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting not only people's health, but their wallets as well.

"Whether they’ve lost their jobs or whether they’ve been furloughed, we want to give a little something extra back," said Greg Meyer with the Broward County Aviation Department.

Cars usually pull up to the Fort Lauderdale airport terminals to visit family, friends, leave or return from a vacation, or to fly for business.

On Saturday, many pulled up between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 for much needed supplies.

"There are toiletries, there's food, there is clothing in some cases, and we're also handing out information for financial aid, there people where they can get assistance elsewhere" said Meyer.

The drive-thru event was held in partnership with Air Charter Advisors and Signature Aviation.

Air travel has been hit hard during the pandemic; Monday saw only 90 flights move through Fort Lauderdale airport, while on a normal day that number is closer to 600.

Officials said that another food distribution at the airport could happen again, depending on if there is a need for supplies.