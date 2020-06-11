Coronavirus: Florida reports record 1,698 new cases in one day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida has reported 1,698 new cases of COVID-19, the most in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

The previous high was 1,419 reported last Thursday.

It’s the eighth day out of the past nine that the state has confirmed over 1,000 new cases as social distancing restrictions loosen.

Thursday: 1,698

Wednesday: 1,371

Tuesday: 1,096

Monday: 966

Sunday: 1,180

Saturday: 1,270

Friday: 1,305

June 4: 1,419

June 3: 1,317

The state is now up to 69,069 total cases and 2,848 deaths associated with COVID-19, according to the latest numbers released by the health department Thursday morning.

There have been 47 new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the state over the past day.

Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert at FIU, says the number of new cases we see will depend on how we behave.

“My concern is going to vary depending on how responsive our population is and how cooperative our population is in terms of all the rules and regulations that we have very carefully created in order to allow businesses to open to a restricted degree,” she told Local 10 News’ Amy Viteri.

Marty also warns of so-called “super spreaders” — people who pass the virus more readily than the average person.

“When you have a super spreader then some of these solutions go a little bit out the window and you may have an explosion of cases,” she said.

Florida has confirmed at least 11,571 coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak.

Statewide, Florida reports having completed over 1.3 million tests for COVID-19, with 5.3% coming back positive.

The United States has passed 2 million confirmed cases, with over 112,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 533,000 Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 7.4 million. There have been more than 417,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 3.4 million being declared recovered.

