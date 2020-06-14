Peaceful cycling protesters in Miami-Dade say they’re on 2 wheels for 1 reason

MIAMI – Protesters in South Florida say they won't stop demanding change until they actually see it.

Sunday morning, that message was on the move…literally.

Dozens of cyclists arrived in South Miami early Sunday to begin their ride, which will end at the Freedom Tower.

The riders say they are on 'two wheels for one reason' which is the lives lost due to racial injustice.

The ride started at SW 152nd Street and US-1 in south Miami-Dade County and continued to the Dadeland South Metrorail Station, where they boarded the Metrorail and began heading towards Downtown Miami. They exited at the Overtown stop.

Protests continue across the United States following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.