Some Florida bars, restaurants close again after workers, customers test positive for COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – Some Florida bars and restaurants are temporarily closing their doors after being back open for just a few weeks because workers or patrons have tested positive for COVID-19.

The closures come as the number of new daily coronavirus cases in Florida once again exceeded 2,000 cases on Sunday.

The Florida Department of Health reported that Florida had 75,568 total cases and 2,931 related deaths.

Three bars in downtown St. Petersburg and two restaurants in the city’s restaurant district have temporarily closed recently after several staffers tested positive for the virus.

In the Orlando suburb of Altamonte Springs, a restaurant closed temporarily after some patrons tested positive.