Man arrested after woman found dead inside Pompano Beach home

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 31-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was found dead Monday morning inside a home in Pompano Beach.

Philip Edwards was taken into custody later in the day on charges of second-degree murder, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon and two counts of child neglect.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, twin toddlers were found inside the home Monday morning, as well, but they were unharmed.

BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said they couldn’t confirm the exact relationship the children had with the woman who was fatally shot, but confirmed they were related to her.

According to St. Louis, authorities received a call shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday regarding the woman who had been shot in the 600th block of Gardens Drive.

“Pretty terrifying that it happened so close because this is our building right here,” Mark Snyder, who lives in the area, told Local 10 News.

Deputies said someone inside the home called 911 to report the shooting.

Neighbors expressed their sorrow for what happened and said they hope the toddlers didn’t witness the killing.

“Assuming those kids -- that was their mom – that’s really … I hope they didn’t see it happen. That’s really sad,” Marissa Snyder said.

Local 10 News has requested a copy of Edwards’ arrest report. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.