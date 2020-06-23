Body found in Jupiter Farms near where Broward firefighter disappeared

JUPITER FARMS, Fla. – A decomposed male body has been found in Jupiter Farms near the area of where a Broward firefighter crashed his truck and went missing last week.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating but says the identity of the body won’t be revealed until after an autopsy is performed.

James “Jim” Von Minden, an employee with the Broward Sheriff’s Office since 1990, went missing after crashing his truck against a tree near Randolph Siding Road and Alexander Run in Jupiter Farms at 5:30 p.m. Friday while he was off-duty. He was seen “disoriented” around that time, police say.

The decomposed body was found near the NW Corner of Randolph Siding Road and Haine Road, PBSO says.

Friends and coworkers joined PBSO to search the surrounding wooded area over the past few days.

“We really don’t know if he lost control. We don’t know those particulars,” Jason Smith, president of the Broward County firefighters and paramedics association, told Local 10 News on Monday. “We don’t know if he suffered something prior to hitting the tree. We’re concerned. I think you can find data that says after 48 hours if you don’t find someone, it starts changing the environment.”

