Authorities hold fireworks safety demonstration in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department’s Bomb Squad gathered with firefighters and Broward Health professionals Thursday for a demonstration that showed what powerful legal fireworks can do by lighting them in cans.

City police and fire rescue officials say the majority of injuries they see from fireworks are in children, even though you have to be over 18 to set off fireworks.

Authorities say you also have to be 150 feet away from the explosive and you’re encouraged to wear goggles.

“Most of the injuries that we see are (on) hands and fingers,” Dr. Benny Menendez, from Broward Health, said.

Menendez said eye and face injuries are also common Fourth of July injuries.

Fire officials also conducted another demonstration showing what simple sparklers can do to flesh by using a piece of chicken.

“As you can see across the top, the sparkler left about a first or second-degree burn -- a superficial burn,” Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said.

Although a new state law allows exploding fireworks three days a year -- one of those being July 4 -- fire prevention experts say legality doesn’t mean you’re free from consequences.

“If you were to launch a firework on your neighbor’s house, theoretically, you could be guilty of arson, and that could be up to 30 years in prison,” said Capt. Ron Tetreault, of the Fort Lauderdale Fire Prevention Bureau.

The city of Fort Lauderdale will still feature 20-minute Fourth of July fireworks shows in four areas of the city: Holiday Park, City Hall, Carter Park and the Beach Community Center.

The shows won’t be open to spectators and no pedestrians or cars will be allowed access to the areas where the shows are happening.

Officials are hoping residents can try to get a good view from right outside their homes.