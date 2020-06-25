Hard Rock Stadium continues to see large lines for coronavirus testing amid surge in cases

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Thursday morning marked another start to the day with long lines outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens as scores of people hoped to get tested for COVID-19.

The testing site there closed before noon Wednesday after reaching capacity.

People showed up as early as 5 a.m. Thursday to make the cut as the recent large spike in positive cases has many rushing to find out if they've been infected.

“I just want to do a check out, that’s all ... Make sure I don’t have the virus,” one man said.

People who visit the testing site must stay in their vehicles to be tested.

More than 40,000 swab tests have been done at the site since it opened this spring.

On Wednesday, 856 COVID-19 tests and 195 antibody tests were administered.

This surge in testing comes as Florida’s positive numbers continue to climb.

“I’m worried about it,” one person in line Thursday said.

The recent re-opening of restaurants and businesses could be contributing to more people coming down with the virus, according to experts.

Although we have seen large crowds gathering for protests in South Florida, there has been no direct link to be considered a cluster.