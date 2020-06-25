Heat’s Derrick Jones tests positive for coronavirus, source confirms

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19, Local 10 Sports has confirmed with a source.

The news was first reported by the Sun Sentinel and Miami Herald.

The NBA began testing players for the coronavirus this week as it prepares to return to play late next month at Disney’s Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Jones is asymptomatic and his timetable suggests he could be able to travel with the Heat to Disney in two weeks.

The team has yet to comment.

Jones, 23, is the reigning dunk contest champ and is averaging 8.9 points and 4.2 rebounds this season.

A number of other NBA players have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 this week, including the Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, Indiana Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon and Sacramento Kings’ Buddy Hield, Jabari Parker and Alex Len.

The league is expected to resume play July 30 with 22 teams heading to Central Florida to conclude the regular season and then playoffs.

The NBA has been on hiatus since March 11, when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

Local 10 Sports Director Will Manso contributed to this report.

