85ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Local News

Multiple women hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Tags: Local, News, Crime, Fort Lauderdale, Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two people were hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday night. 

According to Fort Lauderdale police, officers responded to 2610 NW 20th Street shortly after 8 p.m. in reference to a shooting. 

Upon arrival, responding officers found two women suffering from gunshot wounds. 

They were transported to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said. 

Neighbors in the area told Local 10 News they thought they were hearing fireworks, but it was the shots being fired from the subject’s vehicle.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the subject or subjects drove up to the area, shot at the two women, and drove off. 

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. 

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: