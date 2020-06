MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Demonstrators in Miami Springs continue demanding change.

Saturday morning, they were out in the form of a prayer walk, pushing for justice.

The event was put on by Poinciana United Methodist Church, Blessed Trinity Church and Crossbridge Church.

The walk began at the Gazebo on the Circle and ended at Miami Springs City Hall.

The group was heard singing America the Beautiful and saying several prayers along the walk for justice, healing and unity.