Investigation ongoing after electrician dies while working in Fort Lauderdale attic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An electrician was found dead inside a Fort Lauderdale home Monday afternoon.

The 78-year-old licensed electrician was doing electrical work in the attic of the home.

The homeowner last heard from the electrician around 2:30 p.m. and contacted fire rescue when the man didn’t respond to multiple calls.

Authorities said the cause of death is under investigation.

A tactical rescue team was seen at the home waiting for clearance from investigators to remove the body from the attic, which they said would be difficult due to the location of the man.