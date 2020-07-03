Woman disappears after Bahamas boat crash involving South Florida residents

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard and the Royal Bahamian Defence Force are searching for a woman who vanished on Friday in the Bahamas after a boat crash involving South Florida residents.

Bahamian authorities found a man who had also disappeared after the boat crash near Bimini. They found him unresponsive at Turtle Rocks Cay.

Several ambulances, including a Trinity Air Ambulance, rushed a 34-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman from the Bimini Health Clinic to Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach.

This is a developing story.