Coral Springs closes 3 public pools after city employee’s coronavirus diagnosis

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Coral Springs announced Monday the city is closing three public pools after an employee was diagnosed with the coronavirus disease.

The public pools are at the Aquatics Complex at 12441 Royal Palm Blvd., the Mullins Park Pool at 10180 NW 29th St., and the Cypress Park Pool at 1300 Coral Springs Dr.

The city employee who tested positive worked at the Aquatics Complex from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on June 27 and 28, from 3:30 to 9 p.m. on June 30 and from 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on July 2.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through recreational water, but limiting close contact with others does slow the spread.

For more information about the closings, call 954-345-2121. For information about COVID-19 testing, call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.