Family members seek justice as police investigate murder of transgender woman in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies are still searching for the gunman who shot and killed a transgender woman in Pompano Beach.

It’s been three days since the murder, and the victim’s family is speaking about the person they affectionately nicknamed “Nuk”.

27-year-old Cameron Breon Spencer is being remembered as a caring and kind person.

Cameron’s aunt does not want to be identified, but said the killing in cold blood has rocked their family.

Cameron, a trans gendered woman, Identified as male at times and female other times, as Bree Black.

Homicide detectives don’t believe she was targeted because of her sexuality.

The shooting happened Friday night in the 200 block of Northwest 12th Street in Pompano Beach, right in front of her home.

“Upon police arrival there were hundreds of bystanders in the roadway,” said Sgt. Bryan Tutler with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit. “I can’t say they were all there when it happened, but it’s a very crowded area and I bet there are eyewitnesses who were there who can come forward to give us an account of what they really saw.”

Family members tell Local 10 News that a dispute or fight may have led up the gunfire, but so far BSO is not confirming that information, saying the case is still under an active investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.