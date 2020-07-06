Emergency rooms in South Florida get selective with coronavirus cases

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A woman said a doctor turned away her husband on Monday in Pembroke Pines. The 65-year-old man was diagnosed with the coronavirus while suffering from pneumonia and a heart condition, she said.

A man said his grandmother was diagnosed with the coronavirus and despite being really ill, she was released on Thursday and left to wait alone on a bench until about 6 a.m. Her condition worsened. She died on Monday morning.

The cases at Memorial Healthcare System in Broward County come as the number of available intensive care unit beds is dwindling. Emergency room physicians are forced to be more selective on who gets admitted.

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, the estimated available hospital bed capacity in Broward and Miami-Dade counties is about 21.8%.

About 16.7% of the intensive care unit beds in Broward are still available on Monday afternoon, and about 19.5% are available in Miami-Dade, AHCA reports.

In Miami-Dade County, the Jackson Health System reduced selective procedures to allow only urgent surgeries, as COVID-19 patients in need of treatment doubled in the last two weeks.

Carlos A. Migoya, the president and CEO of Jackson Health System, warned this measure won’t be enough if the cases continue to increase at the same rate.

“We feel comfortable right now that we have enough beds and staffing to be able to deal with that, but if that trend were to continue for a longer period of time ... it’s not sustainable,” Migoya said.

