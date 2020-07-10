Gun fired during argument near Trump appearance in Doral

DORAL, Fla. – A gun fired during a scuffle between a man and a Trump supporter not far from a South Florida church the president was visiting Friday afternoon.

The man tells Doral police that his gun went off by accident. He was arrested but his identity has not been released by authorities.

“We have two gentlemen who … got into an argument pursuant to their individual political views,” Doral police spokesman Rey Valdes said. “The argument escalated. One of the gentlemen produced a firearm and the weapon was discharged. It’s very preliminary. We have the gentlemen detained and our detectives are conducting the investigation.”

It happened around NW 87th Avenue and NW 27th Street about 20-30 minutes after President Donald Trump arrived at Iglesia Doral Jesus Worship Center to hold a roundtable with Venezuelan exiles.

Trump has since left the church to continue his busy day in South Florida, which wraps up at a private fundraiser in Hillsboro Beach this evening.