Trump touches down in Miami for busy day around South Florida

DORAL, Fla. – President Donald Trump has arrived at Miami International Airport for a Friday visit to South Florida, which has become an epicenter in the fight against coronavirus.

Trump and others who got off Air Force One were not wearing face coverings. Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, one of the local leaders to first greet Trump, had said last week that the president should wear a mask if he visits the county, where face coverings are mandatory.

Before leaving the White House this morning, the president talked about possibly pardoning his friend, South Florida resident Roger Stone.

“I think Roger Stone was very unfairly treated as were many people,” Trump said.

Stone was convicted of lying, among other things, in a case related to the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

The president has a hefty schedule here in South Florida.

He will first visit U.S. Southern Command, where we’re told he will get a preview of an operation targeting drug trafficking in the Caribbean.

At around 2 p.m. he’ll be visiting Iglesia Doral Jesus Worship Center, where the president is expected to hold a roundtable with Venezuelan exiles.

Then, Trump ends his day in Hillsboro Beach for a private fundraiser at a ritzy home where it’s been reported that attendees paid more than half a million dollars per couple.

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has been critical of the president’s visit, calling it a distraction while Floridians see COVID-19 numbers skyrocket.