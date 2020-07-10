Coronavirus: Florida adds 11,433 cases of COVID-19, just shy of single-day high

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida reported 11,433 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, just shy of the state’s single-day record of 11,458 new cases reported last Saturday.

The state also reported 93 new deaths a day after announcing 120, which was a new high.

Florida is now up to 244,151 confirmed cases with 4,102 resident deaths associated with the novel coronavirus, according to the latest data released by the health department.

The new deaths include 26 in Miami-Dade County, 11 in Broward, and eight in Palm Beach County.

This week, an 11-year-old girl in Broward County died from COVID-19, a week after news that an 11-year-old boy in Miami-Dade had succumbed from complications of the disease. Both had preexisting conditions and are the youngest known fatalities from the virus in the state.

Miami-Dade has responded to the recent sharp rise in cases by shutting down restaurant dine-in service indoors. Broward County has also signed a new emergency order that limits restaurant service, and Monroe has discussed additional protective measures.

County-by-county

In the past day, Miami-Dade County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 2,380 to 58,341. The county has 1,118 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest total in the state.

Broward’s cases increased by 1,603 to 26,705. The county’s death toll is now at 438.

Palm Beach County’s cases increased by 577 to 19,233, with the death toll now at 586.

Monroe County is now listed with 470 cases (a one-day increase of 25) and six deaths.

Medical experts and elected leaders have noted a rising number of cases among younger patients, which they’ve attributed to more widely available testing and people coming closer together both as businesses reopen and while attending large protests in recent weeks.

Florida has confirmed at least 17,602 coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak.

Positivity rates rising

Over recent weeks, Florida has seen a notable increase in the rate of COVID-19 tests that are coming back positive, showing that the rise in cases is caused by more than just increased testing.

Statewide, Florida reports having completed over 2.4 million tests for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 10.1% coming back positive.

The rate of positivity among people tested for COVID-19 across Florida topped out at over 18% for tests processed Wednesday. Positivity lowered to 12.7% for tests processed Thursday.

A look at the percentage of COVID-19 tests to come back positive over recent days in Florida. (Florida Department of Health)

Here’s a look at how those percentages have trended in Miami-Dade and Broward counties:

MIAMI-DADE

6/13 – 3.0%

6/14 – 8.9%

6/15 – 9.0%

6/16 – 12.8%

6/17 – 11.2%

6/18 – 11.1%

6/19 – 11.7%

6/20 – 13.3%

6/21 – 8.9%

6/22 – 18.1%

6/23 – 19.6%

6/24 – 10.2%

6/25 – 14.2%

6/26 – 14.0%

6/27 – 17.7%

6/28 – 18.5%

6/29 – 17.7%

6/30 – 18.2%

7/1 – 19.5%

7/2 – 20.9%

7/3 – 18.9%

7/4 – 20.5%

7/5 – 19.9%

7/6 – 20.9%

7/7 – 21.9%

7/8 – 26.3%

7/9 – 20.2%

BROWARD

6/13 – 2.7%

6/14 – 5.1%

6/15 – 7.6%

6/16 – 9.8%

6/17 – 7.3%

6/18 – 8.9%

6/19 – 9.7%

6/20 – 9.6%

6/21 – 6.1%

6/22 – 10.2%

6/23 – 10.7%

6/24 – 6.4%

6/25 – 11.4%

6/26 – 10.2%

6/27 – 10.4%

6/28 – 12.0%

6/29 – 13.5%

6/30 – 14.7%

7/1 – 13.5%

7/2 – 16.2%

7/3 – 14.0%

7/4 – 16.3%

7/5 – 15.9%

7/6 – 12.9%

7/7 – 14.0%

7/8 – 22.5%

7/9 – 15.0%

Hospitals and testing

Hospital leaders and medical workers on the front lines are closely watching bed space and ICU capacity, which are both dwindling. There’s a sense that South Florida’s hospitals could be full by the end of the month at the current pace.

Both Jackson Health System and Memorial Healthcare System have suspended non-emergency inpatient procedures to protect that capacity.

The state tracks its hospital space by county and by facility, which can be seen here.

Meanwhile, more residents are going out to get tested for COVID-19, which has led to longer lines and delays with getting results back.

Latest totals

The United States has passed 3.1 million confirmed cases, with over 133,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 969,000 Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 12.2 million. There have been more than 555,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 6.7 million being declared recovered.

Florida’s daily new cases have trended sharply upward over the past month:

Friday: 11,433

Thursday: 8,935

Wednesday: 9,989

Tuesday: 7,347

Monday: 6,336

Sunday: 10,059

Saturday: 11,458

July 3: 9,488

July 2: 10,109

July 1: 6,563

June 30: 6,093

June 29: 5,266

June 28: 8,530

June 27: 9,585

June 26: 8,942

June 25: 5,004

June 24: 5,511

June 23: 3,289

June 22: 2,926

June 21: 3,494

June 20: 4,049

June 19: 3,822

June 18: 3,207

June 17: 2,610

June 16: 2,783

June 15: 1,758

June 14: 2,016

June 13: 2,581

June 12: 1,902

June 11: 1,698

June 10: 1,371

June 9: 1,096

