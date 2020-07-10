Venezuela’s Diosdado Cabello announces he has COVID-19

MIAMI – Venezuela’s Diosdado Cabello announced on Twitter Thursday that he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced Cabello is resting.

Maduro also announced Zulia Gov. Omar Prieto was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Maduro’s opposition and human rights activists accuse his administration of lying about the true impact of the coronavirus pandemic amid a collapsing healthcare system.

Interim Bolivian President Jeanine Áñez and the Brazilian President Jair Bolosonaro also announced they were diagnosed with COVID-19 this week.

