Venezuela’s Diosdado Cabello announces he has COVID-19

Cody Weddle, Colombia/Venezuela Correspondent

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro talks to President of the Constituent Assembly Diosdado Cabello before talkig to judges and members of the Supreme Justice Tribunal on its annual opening day of sessions on January 24 in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images
MIAMI – Venezuela’s Diosdado Cabello announced on Twitter Thursday that he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced Cabello is resting.

Maduro also announced Zulia Gov. Omar Prieto was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Maduro’s opposition and human rights activists accuse his administration of lying about the true impact of the coronavirus pandemic amid a collapsing healthcare system.

Interim Bolivian President Jeanine Áñez and the Brazilian President Jair Bolosonaro also announced they were diagnosed with COVID-19 this week.

