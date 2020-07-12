Investigators say Ford Mustang that struck woman, fled frequent visitor on Fort Lauderdale Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators may be getting closer to finding out who was speeding down A1A in a 2006 white Ford Mustang when they hit a woman crossing the street near the Westin on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Lynn Hessley has been fighting for her life for the past 9 days since she was struck and left for dead on July 3 around 10:40 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale police said the car, with the Florida tag of JRF-Q02, is a regular in the area of A1A and they are hoping someone might recognize the vehicle that has decals on the back bumpers and now front end damage from the crash. Despite the tag number, investigators still need the public’s help. After they followed the tag lead to a Broward County address they were not able to locate the driver nor the car.

Police are looking for a 2006 white Ford Mustang with decals on the back that was involved in a hit and run. (WPLG)

"This vehicle has been caught on several of our tag readers in the area. We know that they frequent the area and we are confident that someone in the public saw this incident or they know who is driving this vehicle," Sgt. Deannna Greenlaw of the Fort Lauderdale Police said Sunday.

In addition to the information, investigators were also able to obtain grainy surveillance video from a nearby hotel that shows the white Ford Mustang speeding southbound on A1A when the impact happens.

On Sunday, Hessley's sister, Jennifer, and the victim's friends, returned to the area of A1A and Seville Street to pass out flyers.

Hessley's friend Donna Cappello said any detail would help the family.

"The fact that they did leave her there is just a nightmare, so anybody who has any information at all, no matter how small, please come forward, please let us know," Cappello said.

Hit & Run Fort Lauderdale Beach We are requesting the public's help in gathering information related to the below hit and run that occurred on Fort Lauderdale Beach last weekend. Anyone with information is asked to call FLPD or Crime Stoppers, at 954-493-8477. Posted by Fort Lauderdale Police Department on Saturday, July 11, 2020

(Take a look at the surveillance video above from the night of the hit and run)

Jennifer Hessley is in disbelief over what happened to her sister.

“One minute everything is fine and the next minute you get a phone call and your entire world is changed; there’s nothing but worry and fear and uncertainty. She has 2 dogs that are her entire world that miss her very much.”

Lynn’s 40th birthday is next week. For now, she remains on life support in the intensive care unit of a Fort Lauderdale hospital after undergoing brain surgery and suffering multiple fractures.

Her family has been unable to visit her because of the COVID-19 crisis, where outside visitors aren’t allowed into hospitals.

"It's extremely challenging. We can't hold her hand, we can't talk to her, we can't let her know that we're there. We've literally just gone to the hospital and stood in the parking garage because that's as close as we can get."

Hessley was a former radio deejay in upstate New York, known as Jesse Jordan, where she was on radio stations in Utica at WSKS/WSKU-FM (97.9/105/5) and then midday host on Rochester’s WBEE-FM (92.5).

Crimestoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the hit-and-run driver.

Call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).