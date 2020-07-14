Coronavirus spreads among workers at Miami International Airport

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Aviation Department reported on Tuesday that coronavirus cases among Miami International Airport employees have increased during the last few weeks.

Lester Sola, the department’s chief executive officer, made the announcement during a public meeting of the Miami-Dade County Tourism and the Ports Committee.

“The numbers have increased day after day,” Sola said.

Sola said there were 35 MIA employees who were diagnosed with COVID-19. And as of July 10, MIA had 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 59 Transportation Security Administration screen officers, according to the TSA.

Victor Chung, one of the founding officers at the Miami International Airport for TSA, died from complications from coronavirus. (WPLG)

TSA workers at MIA have already suffered a loss. Victor Chung, 65, who worked for the TSA for more than 17 years, died of COVID-19 in April.

TSA data on MIA (TSA)

The airport’s increased measures include requiring face masks, new plexiglass screens, hand sanitizing stations, deep cleaning, signs and floor markings to remind the public to social distance, and lower capacity at stores and restaurants.