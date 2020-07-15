Broward Sheriff candidate Scott Israel hospitalized with COVID-19

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Scott Israel, the former Broward Sheriff who is running again to reclaim that position, is hospitalized with COVID-19.

Israel confirmed reports of the news with a statement:

“After experiencing symptoms over the past several days and at the urging of family and friends, I decided to take another coronavirus test. This time, unfortunately, the test was positive,” wrote Israel, 62, noting that he tested positive Tuesday night.

“Like most of you, I took precautions, followed the advice of health experts, wore a mask in public, washed my hands regularly and observed social distancing. Yet, despite this vigilance, I have contracted the virus. My outlook is positive, my faith is strong, and I rest in the strong support of loving family, friends and colleagues.”

Israel said that his campaign will continue even as he will be quarantined while recovering from the virus.

He’s running to unseat Sheriff Gregory Tony, who was installed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after the governor removed Israel in the fallout of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shootings.

They’re both considered frontrunners on the ballot for the Democratic primary on Aug. 18.

Tony’s campaign posted a tweet Wednesday saying: “Wishing good health and a speedy recovery to Scott Israel. Some things matter more than politics. Scott and his family will be in my thoughts.”

Israel ended his statement with a message to the public: “Please protect one another, love one another, stay vigilant and fight, fight, fight for the health and safety of our community,” he wrote.