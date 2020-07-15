Broward Undersheriff Nichole Anderson tests positive for COVID-19

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Undersheriff Nichole Anderson tested positive for the coronavirus and she is recovering at home, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Anderson, 49, was promoted to become the first African-American woman to serve as second in command in the history of BSO.

Less than 5% of BSO deputies have tested positive for COVID-19 since BSO began to track cases in March. Two deputies lost their battle to the contagious disease.

Deputy Shannon Bennett was BSO’s first victim of the coronavirus pandemic. The Deerfield Beach Elementary school resource officer died on April 3. He was 39.

Nikima Thompson, an emergency communications operator at the North Communications Center in Coconut Creek, died on May 4. She was 41 and a mother of four.