Carvalho on coronavirus rise in Miami-Dade: ‘We are not ready to reopen schools’

MIAMI – Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said Wednesday that as long Miami-Dade County has the rise in coronavirus cases schools will not be safe to reopen.

Carvalho is meeting with the Miami-Dade County Public Schools Board.

On Tuesday, Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie recommended the continuation of distance learning until the coronavirus cases decrease.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he understands the situation in South Florida and supports allowing parents to be able to decide what is best for their children.

Raw video: DeSantis discusses reopening schools with Miami-Dade mayors

