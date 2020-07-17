Disputes over masks caught on camera inside South Florida Walmart stores

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Two disputes that occurred this week inside South Florida Walmart stores appeared to be over COVID-19 regulations, authorities confirmed.

One video obtained by the popular @OnlyInDade Instagram page shows a group of people confronting a man wearing a black T-shirt inside a Walmart in Florida City. He was not wearing a mask.

One shopper is seen picking up store displays and walking toward the man, shouting and upset over the man not wearing a facial covering.

Meanwhile, tempers also were flaring this week inside a Royal Palm Beach Walmart store when a mask-less man pulled out a gun.

According to the Palm Beach County Sherriff’s Office, the man with the gun shouted that he would kill the other customer.

He has not been arrested and is cooperating with detectives, authorities said.

It’s unclear whether anyone in the Florida City incident will face charges.

The world’s largest retailer has said it will require all shoppers to wear a mask starting Monday, July 20.

Meanwhile, Miami police are searching for two men and two women who attacked someone July 5 outside a café, also over an argument regarding masks.

In that incident, police said the victim was at the outside counter of the Latin Café on Northwest 42nd Avenue purchasing coffee when he began arguing with another man about the county’s mask mandate.

Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva said one of the five people outside the café was not wearing a mask.

The video shows the two men fighting. Two women and another man also join in the attack against the victim.

Based on the video, it appears that one of the women was not wearing a mask.

Authorities said the victim’s girlfriend witnessed the attack from inside their car.

Police said she ran out to help him and was hit during the scuffle.