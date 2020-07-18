Mother’s plea after murder at Hard Rock: ‘Help me find my son’s killer’

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The mother of the 37-year-old man gunned down on the sixth level of a parking garage at the Seminole Hollywood Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is pleading for anyone to help her find whoever is responsible for his murder.

“Please help me find the person. I need the person brought to justice,” said the mother of Pierre Jules LaCroze.

Seminole Police said LaCroze was found shot to death inside the Winner’s Way parking garage around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Surveillance video from inside the casino show a man and 2 women who detectives tell Local 10 are persons of interest in his murder.

Man shot at Seminole Hollywood Casino garage, surveillance video captures persons of interest

In one still image, the man in the group is not wearing a mask as he takes a drink out of a cup, giving a better look at his face.

Also, caught on surveillance is a gray four-door sedan leaving the premises with the lights off. Also, one of the hubcaps on the passenger’s side tire is missing. And the driver’s side break light isn’t working.

Loved ones said LaCroze, the father of three, went to the casino with a group of friends Wednesday night but family members said they do not recognize these three people police want to talk to.

LaCroze’s mother says, through tears, “Just turn yourself in please, cause we hurt, I’m hurting. I can’t, I can’t believe, I am so sick.”

Detectives still do not have any clues as to a motive in this murder.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Seminole Police at 954-967-8900. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.