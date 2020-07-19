Homestead police officer with COVID-19 in need of plasma for treatment

KENDALL, Fla. – A South Florida police officer is struggling to survive, currently hospitalized battling COVID-19 and hoping he can get something specific for his treatment. Homestead police officer Doug Anderson is in need of plasma to fight off the novel coronavirus.

Sunday is his son Jacob’s 12th birthday, and officers responded by doing something special for the Anderson family.

Dozens of Homestead PD officers put on a birthday parade for Jacob.

“Officer Anderson is very well known, we are here to support him and his family, which is extremely important.,” said Homestead Police Sgt. Fernando Morales.

Both Officer Anderson and his wife are tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Fortunately for the family, his wife is able to fight the virus while remaining at their home.

Neighbors of the family have been dropping off food and helping out where they can.

Sgt. Morales said what Officer Anderson really needs to get better is a plasma donation from someone who has already recovered from COVID-19.

People who have fully recovered have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus and can be used as a treatment for those infected.

"In this particular case, the blood plasma will go help Officer Anderson recover and help treat his condition at this point," said Morales.

While its a tough time for Jacob and his family, his father's colleagues want him to know they will always be there for him.

“We want his son to know that when his father is not here, whether he’s working, whether he’s in the hospital, he has an extended family with the Homestead PD. We are here for them,” Morales said.

To donate plasma to Officer Anderson, call One Blood at 888-936-6283 and hit option #9. Please specify that you are donating to Doug Anderson at Baptist West Kendall Hospital, fourth floor EMID# 19832.