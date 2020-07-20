Man arrested following uptick in shed burglaries in El Portal

EL PORTAL, Fla. – A 52-year-old man has been arrested following an uptick in shed burglaries that had been occurring in the middle of the night throughout El Portal and nearby areas, authorities announced on Sunday.

According to El Portal police, one man was apprehended last month during an operation authorities put together to catch the thieves.

Despite the arrest, police said burglaries continued to happen and they are still searching for other thieves.

According to police, officers spotted Daniel Hernandez early in the morning July 11 with stolen items in his hand as he was riding off on a bike from a shed burglary that had just occurred.

An officer chased Hernandez, but he was able to get away, authorities said.

Luckily for the owner, the man dropped the stolen items and the property was returned.

Police said the same officer who chased Hernandez had a hunch that Hernandez would try to break into more sheds around the same time, so he waited for him around 4:30 a.m. Saturday off North Miami Avenue.

Sure enough, the officer spotted Hernandez riding into El Portal from 85th Street in violation of the curfew in place, authorities said.

The officer arrested Hernandez with help from Miami Shores police.

Authorities believe Hernandez is responsible for a burglary last week in the 100 block of Northwest 89th Street and another from three weeks ago in the 200 block of Northeast 86th Street.

Police said they are reviewing old cases with surveillance video to determine whether Hernandez had any involvement in those burglaries.

Hernandez faces two counts of burglary and resisting arrest without violence.