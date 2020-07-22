Miami-Dade Firefighter battling COVID-19 desperate for plasma treatment

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lieutenant is fighting for his life after testing positive for COVID-19. The department is asking for plasma donations that could help save him.

“Firefighters are there to help our community in times of need, but now it is one of our own who needs your help” said department spokesperson Erika Benitez.

Lieutenant Germarlon Broadnax has been in the hospital suffering from persistent pneumonia since Friday, according to his wife. On Tuesday, Benitez said Lt. Broadnax's health took a turn for the worse; he is intubated at Aventura Medical Center.

The department and Broadnax’s family are asking anyone who is blood type O+ and has recovered from COVID-19 to please donate plasma and help save his life.

Broadnax’s wife, Alicia, is a Miami-Dade dispatcher. She told Local 10 Tuesday night that they have been married more than 15 years, and Broadnax has been with the department for two decades.

Convalescent plasma with antibodies is needed to help those who are currently fighting COVID-19 at the hospitals. Convalescent plasma is the liquid part of the blood that is collected from patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

If you’d like to donate, please contact OneBlood at 888-936-6283 or visit https://www.oneblood.org/lp/covid-19-convalescent-plasma.stml using reference number EIND #142862 and be sure to identify your donation for Lieutenant Germarlon Broadnax at Aventura Medical Center.