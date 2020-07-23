Surgeon General visits Miami to tour new COVID-19 testing site, hand out masks

DORAL, Fla. – Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, the U.S. Surgeon General, toured the new federally funded COVID-19 testing site at the Miami-Dade Auditorium on Thursday and sent a strong message on wearing masks.

After visiting the test site, Adams spoke at Sergio’s Restaurant in Doral, where he delivered a million face masks for Florida hospitality workers and implored all Floridians to wear face coverings

“We all need to take small measures that we can now to avoid big inconveniences down the road,” he said, saying they can save lives and keep businesses open.

Adams even referenced former Miami Heat great Dwyane Wade wearing a mask as a sign that it’s “the right thing to do.”

Five federally funded test sites are opening in South Florida to handle the increased demand for testing during the coronavirus outbreak. The Miami-Dade Auditorium site is in its first day of operations and the other four open Friday.

The auditorium site tested 70 people in the first 30 minutes, Adams said.

“It’s as easy as can be, as quick as can be,” he added. “These sites are here for you.”

The drive-thru testing site locations are:

Dillard High School, 2501 NW 11th Street, Fort Lauderdale

Blanche Ely High School, 1201 NW 6th Avenue, Pompano Beach

McArthur High School, 6501 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood

Miami Jackson High School, 1751 NW 36th Street, Miami

Miami-Dade Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler Street, Miami

They will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. All five sites offer appointments with online registration. To make an appointment, go to DoINeedACovid19Test.com. Appointments and online registration are recommended.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Lieutenant Gov. Jeanette Nunez were also on hand.